Bolivar, TN

Weather Forecast For Bolivar

Bolivar (TN) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

BOLIVAR, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0cbpsy0d00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

