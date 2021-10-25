CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yanceyville, NC

Yanceyville Daily Weather Forecast

Yanceyville (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

YANCEYVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cbpsebL00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

