Fairfield, PA

A rainy Monday in Fairfield — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 7 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, PA) Monday is set to be rainy in Fairfield, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cbpsa4R00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

FAIRFIELD, PA
