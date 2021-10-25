CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, KY

Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel
Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(CARROLLTON, KY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Carrollton Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Carrollton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cbpsBCO00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Carrollton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Carrollton: Saturday, October 23: Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight; Sunday, October 24: Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, October 25: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of
CARROLLTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrollton, KY
Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel

Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel

Carrollton, KY
170
Followers
597
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy