Monday rain in West. Wareham: Ideas to make the most of it

(WEST. WAREHAM, MA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over West. Wareham Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Wareham:

Monday, October 25 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 64 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Heavy rain during the day; while heavy rain then rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 52 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 57 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 32 mph



Thursday, October 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 47 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.