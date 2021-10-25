Monday rain in West. Wareham: Ideas to make the most of it
(WEST. WAREHAM, MA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over West. Wareham Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Wareham:
Monday, October 25
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Heavy rain during the day; while heavy rain then rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 52 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 57 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Thursday, October 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 47 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
