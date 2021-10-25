CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holley, NY

Monday set for rain in Holley — 3 ways to make the most of it

Holley (NY) Weather Channel
Holley (NY) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(HOLLEY, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Holley Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cbpnmYW00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while occasional light rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Occasional light rain during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 46 °F
    • 13 to 16 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Holley (NY) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Holley

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Holley: Saturday, October 23: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 24: Partly sunny during the day; while rain overnight; Monday, October 25: Occasional Light Rain; Tuesday, October 26:
HOLLEY, NY
Holley (NY) Weather Channel

Holley (NY) Weather Channel

Holley, NY
86
Followers
596
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy