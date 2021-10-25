CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, VA

Lebanon Weather Forecast

Lebanon (VA) Weather Channel
Lebanon (VA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LEBANON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cbpnkn400

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lebanon (VA) Weather Channel

Lebanon is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(LEBANON, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lebanon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LEBANON, VA
Lebanon (VA) Weather Channel

Lebanon (VA) Weather Channel

Lebanon, VA
240
Followers
600
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy