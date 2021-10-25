Lebanon Weather Forecast
LEBANON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- 13 mph wind
Tuesday, October 26
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 56 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0