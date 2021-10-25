CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comstock Park, MI

A rainy Monday in Comstock Park — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Comstock Park (MI) Weather Channel
Comstock Park (MI) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(COMSTOCK PARK, MI) Monday is set to be rainy in Comstock Park, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Comstock Park:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cbpmJBm00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain then rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Comstock Park (MI) Weather Channel

Comstock Park (MI) Weather Channel

Comstock Park, MI
76
Followers
591
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy