A rainy Monday in Comstock Park — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(COMSTOCK PARK, MI) Monday is set to be rainy in Comstock Park, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Comstock Park:

Monday, October 25 Rain then rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 50 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 26 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 54 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 60 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.