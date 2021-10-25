Weather Forecast For Lake Butler

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

LAKE BUTLER, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cbpblFH00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

