Fairfield, PA

Weather Forecast For Fairfield

 4 days ago

FAIRFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0cZMulzl00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

