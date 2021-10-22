CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For East. Helena

East Helena (MT) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

EAST. HELENA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cZMtqCN00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

