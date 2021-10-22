Weather Forecast For East. Helena
EAST. HELENA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, October 25
Chance of Light Rain
- High 58 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
