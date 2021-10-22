CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, MO

Pineville Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

PINEVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljsyb_0cZMtHkI00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

