Pineville Weather Forecast

PINEVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



