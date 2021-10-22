Pineville Weather Forecast
PINEVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
