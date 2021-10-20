CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atqasuk, AK

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Atqasuk

Atqasuk Daily
 8 days ago

(ATQASUK, AK.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Atqasuk Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Atqasuk:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuz87_0cWxF25y00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 26 °F, low 15 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 23 °F, low 13 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while cloudy then chance of light snow overnight

    • High 23 °F, low 18 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Light Snow

    • High 28 °F, low 19 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Atqasuk Daily

Atqasuk, AK
