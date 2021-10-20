CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, MT

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Chester Today
Chester Today
 8 days ago

(CHESTER, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cWx3d0V00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Chester Today

Chester Today

Chester, MT
