3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in New Bloomfield

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Bloomfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Bloomfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cWwrTsf00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

