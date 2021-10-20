CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(OSCEOLA, IA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Osceola, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Osceola:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cWwmuPX00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

