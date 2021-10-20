Everett Weather Forecast

EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.