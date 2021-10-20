CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, PA

Everett Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cWwjraJ00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Everett Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

