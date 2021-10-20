Houston Weather Forecast

HOUSTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



