Coleville, CA

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Coleville Post
 8 days ago

(COLEVILLE, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Coleville Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coleville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cWwfVDb00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight Chance of Light Rain

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Coleville, CA
