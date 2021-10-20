Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(COLEVILLE, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Coleville Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coleville:

Wednesday, October 20 Slight Chance of Light Rain High 59 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 64 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 55 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.