Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Felon Sentenced to Eight Years in Federal Prison for a Fentanyl Distribution Conspiracy

 15 days ago

Stock Photo

U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III sentenced Delando Lee Brown, age 39, of Randallstown, Maryland to eight years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute more than 300 grams of fentanyl. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration .02 milligrams is a lethal dose of fentanyl.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; Assistant Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Baltimore District Office; and Baltimore City Sheriff John Anderson.

According to his plea agreement, on May 19, 2019, Brown went to a Middle River, Maryland gun range where he possessed and used several firearms including a 9mm handgun, a .22 caliber handgun, 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 50 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition. Brown knew that he was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition as a result of a previous felony conviction. Brown was subsequently indicted federally for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and was detained pending trial.

In April 2020 Brown was released from pretrial detention pending trial. However, while on pretrial release, Brown engaged in a conspiracy to traffic fentanyl. Specifically, on multiple occasions in October 2020, law enforcement observed Brown leaving a Baltimore apartment where narcotics were stored and traveling to drug shops to supply his customers with narcotics. On October 16, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the stash location. Upon entering the apartment, law enforcement found Brown and another individual inside the apartment preparing drugs for bulk sale. In total, law enforcement seized 310 grams of fentanyl and $3,190 in drug proceeds.

