Check out these homes for sale in Weaverville now

(Weaverville, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Weaverville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

26100 State Hwy. 3, Douglas City, 96024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | 2,450 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Situated on just over 8 acres is this beautiful triple wide manufactured home, a fully insulated bunk house w/ a wood stove & AC, an above ground swimming pool surrounded by a large deck, a spacious work shop and an outdoor kitchen w/ a fire pit area! There is a 3-stall carport and a 2-stall covered barn with ample space for RV/Boat parking. This parcel is also landscaped and contains plum trees, grape vines and a fenced in garden. All of which sits back a good distance from the quiet two lane hwy. allowing the property to remain peaceful and secluded, yet only 10 minutes from Weaverville and 45 minutes from Redding! The home offers roughly 2,450 sq. ft. of space with a large and very open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and substantially-sized windows throughout the home providing gorgeous views of the mountains. The living room opens up into the dining room and big family/game room. The kitchen contains an island as well as a pantry w/ ample storage space. French doors lead into the Master bedroom which holds a walk-in closet, master bath and a jetted tub w/ dual vanities. In addition, there is a new AC unit and solar attic fan. Come take a look at this property that truly has it al

75 Woody Ln, Junction City, 96048 4 Beds 3 Baths | $889,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2007

From the time you enter the front gate you realize that this one is special! A super custom 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a 3 car garage, a 42x36 ft barn and a fabulous underground pool with waterfall, all built to the very highest standards. The house sits on 2.66 acres of flat land, and this sale also INCLUDES THE 2.5 ACRE LOT NEXT DOOR! Plenty of room for horses, gardens or ??. The exterior is professionally landscaped, has a huge concrete driveway and an RV hookup. Beautiful lawns and trees accent the property throughout. Inside you will find 3,000 square feet of living space with large bedrooms a kitchen with solid granite countertops, tile floors, 2 separate ovens, built in Microwave, Jenn Air stove and all Kitchen Aide stainless steel appliances. The attached family room has a gas fireplace, operated by wall thermostat, wonderful views from a large array of windows and built in cabinetry. Separate dining room and formal living room. Master bedroom has a jacuzzi walk in tub, dual sinks and overhead rain shower. Too much to tell about! Seller is willing to carry paper with a sizable down payment. Seller will also entertain the idea of selling each parcel separately.

850 Blanchard Flat Rd, Douglas City, 96024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,525,000 | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Tidy turn-key package with LLC included in sale of property which holds County and State License for 10,000 sf of mixed-light commercial cannabis cultivation. Beautiful, gentle terrain with outstanding sun exposure, garden area is completely set up and ready to go NOW with sturdy, functional, and easy greenhouses! The home is a well-kept move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom manufactured home with deck, bonus rooms, and there's a mobile home under ramada designated for drying and processing. Serene pond and nice views of the surrounding mountains. There's a private well, and water rights to a nearby spring for winter storage for additional back-up in water storage tanks. Super easy and convenient access off of a paved county road, and less than an hour to Redding and I-5 makes this a convenient choice. Security system in place makes keeping an eye on things a snap. Great opportunity to jump into the cannabis industry and hit the ground running!

529 Main St, Weaverville, 96093 12 Beds 9 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1856

Here is a great opportunity to own a great local piece of history with so much opportunity for whichever business venture you'd like. Located in downtown Weaverville, this historic building has been the home of most recently a successful restaurant, with many new upgrades to electrical and plumbing, and previously Upstairs is what used to be the 12-Room New York Hotel, originally called The York Hotel. Four rooms have been upgraded but the hotel itself has not been in operation for sometime. It was built as a single story building in 1854, was destroyed by fire in 1859, and was rebuilt as a brick two-story and renamed The New York Hotel. In 1931, the building was remodeled and two rooms were added to the saloon. In 1991 the building was bought by a local group of investors and it was turned into a Saloon. Many upgrades to the foundation have been done, including a metal structural staircase & bracing out back for access to the upper level and to make the building earthquake safe. The restaurant has a total seating capacity for approximately 76, plus 14 bar seats. Come take a look and let your business ideas run wild!

