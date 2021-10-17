Check out these homes for sale in Burney now

(Burney, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Burney. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

37143 Ca-299, Burney, 96013 5 Beds 4 Baths | $649,900 | 3,500 Square Feet | Built in None

Located in beautiful Burney, you could own a piece of history! Currently operating as The Rex Club Cabins and The Rex Club, this set-up is IDEAL to reside and have instant income potential from the additional cabins as well as the fully functional restaurant & bar (w/ 3 way liquor license). 4 Cabins (One is a 2bed/1bath and others are 1bed/1bath) Too many amenities to list, this is a must see!

20419 Carberry St, Burney, 96013 3 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,062 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Take a look at this charming home! You'll notice the inviting living room and dining area are open and bright. There are three sizeable bedrooms and a single car garage. Stepping off the back door is a patio that could be great for entertaining and leads you to the gorgeous backyard! Call today to come see this wonderful home.

38042 Whaley Dr, Burney, 96013 2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,043 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Come enjoy the mountains with the cooler weather and laid back small town atmosphere! This cute home features a big country kitchen, good sized living and a laundry room. There's a large detached garage for the tinker'er with an office area and 2 good sized storage buildings.Located in the Del Oro Water District.

