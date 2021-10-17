House hunt Lakeview: See what’s on the market now

(Lakeview, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lakeview will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

348 South I St, Lakeview, 97630 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Please come see this nicely remodeled 1296 SF 3 bedroom 2 bath Home. Just 1 block from the high school. All new flooring through out the home, the kitchen has new cabinets, counter tops, sink and all new appliances, and hot water heater. A large portion of the electrical has been up-dated and a new service panel installed. Some new plumbing has been installed with Pex water lines. The interior and exterior has new paint, the interior has been decorated with areas of corrugated metal which really accents the home. The exterior grounds have new beautiful local juniper fencing and deck, the side yard is very private with a great little garden area and large garden storage shop. The attached carport has plenty of room for a vehicle. The roof was new a little over a year ago. Wait till you see the before and after pictures WOW is all I can say. Give us a call. The home was built in the early 60's, realtors best guess.

For open house information, contact Randy Utley, Favell-Utley Corporation at 541-947-2161

980 S I St, Lakeview, 97630 2 Beds 1 Bath | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 756 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This cute cottage was completely renovated in 2016 with vinyl windows, laminate flooring, new fixtures, updated plumbing and electrical. It features a large 2 car carport, vinyl fencing, large lot, on private well. It is located on a quiet dead end street

For open house information, contact Deanna Walls, High Country Real Estate at 541-947-2224

841 S E St, Lakeview, 97630 3 Beds 3 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,217 Square Feet | Built in 2007

An Amazing Custom built Victorian that backs up to the hills. On a popular street. 2217 Sq Ft, 3Br 2.5 Ba, open floor plan with lots of windows for great natural light. Living room, kitchen with a dining area & laundry room. A family room that could be used as a formal living room. Jen Air range great for indoor grilling. Includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer Bay windows, crown moulding , hardwood floors, gas fireplace, beautiful wood beams in living room. Jack and Jill bath. Great pantry, lots of storage. Covered back deck, beautifully landscaped with drippers for the flower beds. Garden Area, 2 car detached garage. 456 Square Feet of attic space with two windows could possibly be finished for additional living space. On a large lot.

For open house information, contact Linda Conroy, Honker Realty at 541-947-0980

27 South K, Lakeview, 97630 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,231 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Charming home on large lot with detached single-car garage and workshop! Home features spacious updated kitchen with granite countertops, open concept living and dining rooms, family room, one and a half bathrooms, 3 bedrooms upstairs (with option of 4th bedroom/office downstairs), mini-split heating/cooling system, vinyl plank flooring, automatic outdoor sprinklers, cozy front porch, cute storage shed/play house/study in back yard. Too much to list!!

For open house information, contact Mona Strubel, Honker Realty at 541-947-0980