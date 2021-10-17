Gold Beach-curious? These homes are on the market

(Gold Beach, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Gold Beach. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

29036 Vizcaino Ct, Gold Beach, 97444 2 Beds 3 Baths | $695,000 | Townhouse | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Fall asleep to the crashing waves and salt air breeze! Breath taking sunset and sunrises from the 2 bedroom 2.5 baths 2 car garage town with sand in your back yard. Walking distance to shopping, groceries, schools, Curry General Hospital and more. The HOA is $258 a month which covers ground and road maintenance, trash, and exterior painting with the possibility of long term rental, vacation rental or to be your dream home on the beach. This will go fast so don't miss out on the opportunity.

28331 Hunter Creek Hts, Gold Beach, 97444 2 Beds 2 Baths | $685,000 | Cabin | 1,918 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Almost an Acre w/ a log cabin out of the coastal wind & tsunami zone, minutes to the beach, creek, stores & Hospital. Knotty Alder front door, Real Log Juniper staircase, Vaulted ceilings, & Wood stove make this cabin feel unique in its own. Garden sink, Propane Range, and White Cabinets along with Live Edge Myrtle wood counter tops located in the kitchen. Black metal roof along w/black framed windows, Red cedar decking make this Cabin complete. Appointment only. Be careful, under construction.

94369 Eleventh St, Gold Beach, 97444 4 Beds 4 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,166 Square Feet | Built in 1988

4 bed, 3.5 bath home on nearly 3/4 of an acre w/ attached garage and a 40X30 SHOP. Newer siding/roof/windows, dual level deck for entertaining, stainless appliances, hardwood floors and living on main floor. Parking for all your toys. Large, sprawling yard. Limited drive by traffic. Multi generational neighborhood. Micro climate with an out of town feel, yet in town.

27571 Sitka Ln, Gold Beach, 97444 2 Beds 1 Bath | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Adorable 2 bed 1 bath home on 0.56 acres out of the coastal wind and tsunami zone. Located just minutes to town where there is Curry General hospital, doctors, groceries, shopping and more. The beach, ocean, hiking is across the highway within walking distance. This home is low maintenance, cute n cozy with all the new updates. To list a few there is a new roof, back deck, sliding door, cabinets, flooring, exterior and interior paint, shower, Concrete counter tops, new electrical panel, etc.

