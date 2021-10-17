Woodville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Woodville, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Woodville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1065 Highway 61 S, Woodville, 39669 4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,059 Square Feet | Built in 1973

BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING ON THIS 15.02 ACRE TRACT ON HWY 61 S IN WOODVILLE. THIS HOME FEATURES A LARGE KITCHEN, DEN WITH FIREPLACE, 4 BEDROOMS & 3 BATHROOMS CALL TODAY. THE ACCURACY OF ALL INFORMATION, REGARDLESS OF SOURCE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO SQUARE FOOTAGE & LOT SIZE IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE PERSONALLY VERIFIED THROUGH PERSONAL INSPECTION BY AND/OR APPROPRIATE PROFESSIONAL.

424 Water Street, Woodville, 39669 3 Beds 3 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,818 Square Feet | Built in 1890

BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LARGE LOT!! THIS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME HAS MANY UPDATES, NEW PAINT, TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER, LAUNDRY ROOM & BONUS ROOM UPSTAIRS. THE ACCURACY OF ALL INFORMATION, REGARDLESS OF SOURCE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO SQUARE FOOTAGE & LOT SIZE IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE PERSONALLY VERIFIED THROUGH PERSONAL INSPECTION BY AND/OR APPROPRIATE PROFESSIONAL.

318 Fort Adams Main St,, Woodville, 39669 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This 3/2 mobile home has a huge screened in front porch and an added-on master bedroom with full bath . The kitchen has 2 islands and a nice sized pantry. The living room has a built-in entertainment center that can be removed to use the original window if desired. 3 outbuilding for deer skinning, storage with a cedar closet and a workshop. Property is sloped with the backyard being partially wooded.

417 Church Street, Woodville, 39669 5 Beds 4 Baths | $299,000 | Farm | 4,200 Square Feet | Built in 1845

THE CARNOT POSEY HOME WAS BUILT C. 1845 AND WAS THE HOME OF CARNOT POSEY, 1ST LIEUTENANT MISSISSIPPI RIFLES, MEXICAN WAR AND CONFEDERATE BRIG-GENERAL. THIS FABULOUS CORNER LOT HOME HAS 5 BEDROOM, 3 1/2 BATH HOME FEATURES DOUBLE PARLORS, LARGE FULL LENGTH FRONT PORCH, HIGH CEILINGS, AND 4.40 ACRES OF LAND TO ENJOY NATURE. PROPERTY FEATURES IN GROUND POOL COVER BY SOLAR SCREEN, 1 BED/ 1BATH GUEST HOUSE, EQUIPMENT BARN, BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING AND FRUIT TREES. PROPERTY LOCATED ON CHURCH STREET IN TOWN OF WOODVILLE BUT FEELS LIKE YOUR IN THE COUNTRY!! CALL TODAY TO VIEW THIS HISTORICAL PROPERTY. The accuracy of all information, regardless of source, including but not limited to square footage & lot sizes is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be personally verified through personal inspection by and/or appropriate professional. All boundary lines noted in pictures, aerials or maps should be considered estimates and not relied on as legal documents or descriptions.

