Take a look at these homes on the Burkesville market now

340 North Main St., Burkesville, 42717 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in None

Don't miss out on this 1.5 story home with tons of character! Property consist of approximately 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The main floor offers a living/entertainment room with an open sleeping area, eat-in kitchen, full-bath, and utility room. Upstairs offers 2 unfinished bedrooms and a window nook area with shiplap wood wall throughout. Home features beautiful & durable vinyl laminate flooring in main rooms & vinyl flooring in other rooms. All situated on nice lot with road frontage on N. Main St. inside Burkesville's city limits. Also improved by a 26.5'X21.5' outdoor storage shed wired for electricity. Call today to view, you don't want to miss this deal!

222 Rainbow Road, Burkesville, 42717 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2000

MOVE IN READY!!! A Fisherman's Paradise awaits you in Cumberland County, Kentucky. A 2 bedroom 2 bath Log Home nestled on 0.94 acres with 150 ft of river frontage on The Cumberland River. The main floor boasts an open floor concept with vaulted ceilings, double hung windows, spatula river views, and a delightful 14x20 ft screened in sun porch over looking the Cumberland River, & wrap around porches. A heated & cooled full basement with a 18x42 ft pull thru garage with (2) 17 ft doors & a 14x42 ft man cave. Cumberland Reserve water privileges convey with this property with an annual HOA fee. A community launching ramp. This property has been well maintained and manicured it is a must see property! This could be your dream vacation home call me today to schedule a showing.

3246 State Hwy 829, Albany, 42602 4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,059 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Lake Cumberland Lovers! This home is located only 5 miles from Marina Rowena on beautiful Lake Cumberland. With a little more than 2000 sq ft, this 4 bed 2 bath home offers open concept living room, dining and kitchen and split bedroom plan. Brand new construction kitchen only lacks appliances. The home has electric HVAC & water heater, large laundry room, added space for storage or pantry, nice deck and front porch. The house sits on 1/2 acre lot, with ample room to build a detached garage or storage building.

274 Weekender Lane, Burkesville, 42717 2 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Kentucky Riverfront Log Home on Cumberland River FOR SALE Looking for that perfect cabin on the water? Take a look at this one! Nestled on the Cumberland River is a cozy cabin on 1.09 acres with 150+ft of river frontage. This cabin boasts poplar wood cabinets, a live bark walnut kitchen island, hardwood flooring through out the home, a wood burning fireplace in the living room, & solid wood doors through out the home. The laundry room is very spacious and has loads of cabinets and storage space. The master bedroom has a master bedroom en-suite with jacuzzi tub and soft lighting with French doors leading out to a elaborate screen in porch with stunning views of the Cumberland River. The guest bath is also, down stairs designed with a nice walk in shower. Anderson windows replaced in 2012 through out the home, & (the hardwood flooring was also replaced in 2012). The upstairs designed perfect for guests with a very large guest bedroom. The 2 car detached garage is another plus.

