Ulysses, KS

On the hunt for a home in Ulysses? These houses are on the market

Ulysses Voice
 6 days ago

(Ulysses, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ulysses will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RsI7e_0cU40e0f00

625 N Stever St, Ulysses, 67880

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,567 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Looking for the perfect family home?  Over 2500sqft in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with double attached garage.  This home boasts two large living spaces, and two full baths.  Master bedroom is a very nice size with a large walk-in closet.  Kitchen-Dining combo allows more than enough room for everyone to fit around the dinner table. Main level laundry is conveniently tucked out of the way of living spaces.  Good sized office downstairs that could be another bedroom. Enjoy your evenings under the covered deck while the kids play in the back yard.  Need space for other vehicles or toys?  No problem! Plenty of room in the oversized 2 car garage/shop in the back.   This house is super cute, very clean, and ready for its next family!   Call Dana Trahern @ NextHome for you showing today--  620.353.9537

For open house information, contact Dana Trahern, NextHome Dana Trahern Realty at 620-353-9537

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-187717)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rUeZ_0cU40e0f00

5918 W Rd 11, Ulysses, 67880

2 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | Farm | 4,800 Square Feet | Built in 2015

The most unique property to hit the market in recent memory is finally here and ready for its perfect buyer. Ideally located, this home is right where you want to be on a quiet lot where you can fully enjoy the serene privacy of countryside living without sacrificing easy access to all the shops, dining and amenities of the city – sitting just 3.5 miles from city limits! Full of character, this home began as a 125x50 sq. ft. shed that has been expertly and intentionally converted into a spectacular custom home. From the moment you step inside this special home, you are sure to love the incredible detail given to every inch. A completely open concept entertainment space is highlighted by custom touches throughout, including rich wooden details and updated tile flooring. Tons of light fills the space, from plenty of windows and custom-fitted light fixtures. Built for entertaining, friends and family will love gathering throughout the more than 4,800-sq.-ft. of living space. The large living room and spacious dining area lend themselves effortlessly to the spectacular kitchen and the true heart of this family home. Professional grade appliances stay with the home and are sure to suit the cooking enthusiast of the family, with plenty of counter space and cabinetry making the space both practical and stylish. Plus, never worry about storage again with a sprawling walk-in pantry that goes on for days. The private family spaces were given equal attention to detail in the design of this unique home. Two bedrooms have been thoughtfully crafted already including a large master suite that makes the perfect retreat with his and hers baths as well as a giant walk-in closet. Additionally, you’ll find two more large rooms that could be turned into more bedrooms if needed or can be utilized as a game room, office or craft space. Outside on your large, lush property you will also find an oversized, 1,300-sq.-ft. 2-car garage as well as several utility buildings ready to house your equipment or hobbies. The first utility building is the largest, with 169x56 sq. ft. of storage space, but there are also two smaller buildings – each 75x48 sq. ft. A truly special property in a great area, you don’t want to let this one pass you by. You won’t find anything else like this on the market – call Nexthome Dana Trahern Realty today to schedule your private showing-620.353.9537

For open house information, contact Dana Trahern, NextHome Dana Trahern Realty at 620-353-9537

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-187050)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BO2uY_0cU40e0f00

125 South Durham Street, Ulysses, 67880

5 Beds 2 Baths | $166,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Oh wow. Where do I start? This is a NEW HOUSE! New Stucco, windows, doors, flooring, metal roof, all electric, pvc water lines, sewer, kitchen cabinets with granite, drive way concrete for 4 cars.

For open house information, contact Clemencia Zermeno, COLDWELL BANKER/THE Real Estate Shoppe at 620-275-7421

Copyright © 2021 Garden City Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCBORKS-17964)

