Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Stabbing in Temple Hills, Prince George's County Police Say

PGCPD

A tip from the community led to the arrest of the suspect wanted for a recent fatal stabbing in Temple Hills. With the assistance of Arlington County Police, 39-year-old Wesley Kelley Jr. of District Heights, was arrested Wednesday night for the fatal stabbing of 41-year-old Bruce Mulkey, Jr. of Washington DC.

On October 7, 2021, at approximately 9:50 pm, officers responded to the 3200 block of Naylor Road for the report of a stabbing. They located the victim in a parking lot suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect stabbed the victim during an argument. Kelley is charged with first-and second-degree murder and additional charges. He’s currently in custody in Virginia awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.