CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Temple Hills, MD

Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Stabbing in Temple Hills, Prince George's County Police Say

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JOB33_0cTQJ6l200
PGCPD

A tip from the community led to the arrest of the suspect wanted for a recent fatal stabbing in Temple Hills. With the assistance of Arlington County Police, 39-year-old Wesley Kelley Jr. of District Heights, was arrested Wednesday night for the fatal stabbing of 41-year-old Bruce Mulkey, Jr. of Washington DC.

On October 7, 2021, at approximately 9:50 pm, officers responded to the 3200 block of Naylor Road for the report of a stabbing. They located the victim in a parking lot suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect stabbed the victim during an argument. Kelley is charged with first-and second-degree murder and additional charges. He’s currently in custody in Virginia awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Report Annapolis

Police Charge Suspect in Double Murder at Senior Living Community in the Town of Capitol Heights Prince George County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged the suspect who shot and killed two employees at the Gateway Village senior living community in the town of Capitol Heights on Friday. The suspect is 63-year-old Roy Batson of Capitol Heights. Batson lived at the complex. He is accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Mackeda Evans of Temple Hills and 46-year-old Michelle Boateng of Capitol Heights. In addition to working at Gateway Village, Boateng also lived at the facility.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple Hills, MD
City
District Heights, MD
State
Virginia State
City
Arlington, MD
Temple Hills, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Report Annapolis

District Heights Man Arrested on Gun Charge Following Anne Arundel County Traffic Stop

A man from Capital Heights was arrested on a gun charge while driving in Deale. On October 3, 2021, at approximately 9:20 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The investigation led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded .45 caliber Glock 30 handgun and a small amount of marijuana.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Report Annapolis

Police: Attempted Robbery of Crofton 7-Eleven Under Investigation

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the attempted robbery of a Crofton Area 7-Eleven store. On October 18, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an attempted commercial robbery at the 7-Eleven store located at 2129 Defense Highway. An unknown male suspect approached the cashier, stated he had a handgun, and demanded cash. The cashier did not comply and the suspect fled the store in an unknown direction.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Police INVESTIGATE FATAL MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

26-year-old Marco Tulio Lemus Osorio, of the 3100 block of Walford Drive, 21222 has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Dundalk Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., Osorio was driving a 2009 Kawaski motorcycle westbound on Holabird Ave approaching Brookview Road. As a 2019 Ram pick-up truck was making a right turn onto Brookview Road, Osorio tried to pass the pick-up truck on the right and collided with the vehicle. Osorio was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries; where he was later pronounced deceased.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Extradition#Pgcpd
Report Annapolis

Argument Leads to Shots Fired Outside Lothian Convenience Store, Police Say

An argument was followed by shots being fired outside of a convenience store in Lothian, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. On October 12, 2021, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the Dash In located at 1378 Mount Zion Road for shots fired call. Upon arrival, witnesses reported that there was an argument between two males in the parking lot and one of the subjects discharged a firearm. The firearm was discharged into a pile of mulch. The suspect then ejected a live round and threw it at the victim.
LOTHIAN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
Report Annapolis

Montgomery County Police Investigating Vandalism Bias Incident

The Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit is actively investigating a bias incident that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021. At approximately 8 a.m., Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers were dispatched to a grocery store on the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Rd. for vandalism with hate speech spray painted in the rear of the building. When officers arrived, they observed garbage dumpsters with blue spray paint reading, “WHITE PRIDE 2021.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Patrol Officers Apprehend Suspect in Waldorf Robbery Case:Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On October 3 at 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf for the report of a robbery. A preliminary investigation showed the suspect approached the victim, who was standing in the parking lot of a business, and pushed him to the ground. The suspect then forcibly went through the victim’s pockets and stole a small amount of money the victim was carrying. Officers responding to the call observed the suspect running away from the area and apprehended him without incident. The suspect, Omar Jamal Brooks, 35, of La Plata, was charged with robbery, second-degree assault, and theft. He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. The investigation is ongoing.
WALDORF, MD
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Fire Department Employee Arrested, Remains Held Without Bond Following Threat of Mass Violence

An Anne Arundel County Fire Department employee remains held without bond after being arrested for allegedly making threats of mass violence at work. On October 5, 2021, at approximately 12:00 p.m. officers responded to Anne Arundel County Fire Department Headquarters in Millersville for a reported threat of mass violence made by the employee, a civilian. The suspect allegedly made detailed statements to other Fire Department employees threatening to use a gun to harm people.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel Police Dispatcher Brandy Quarles of Cumberland Charged For Allegedly Forging Doctors Notes For Sick Leave

An Anne Arundel County Police dispatcher has been charged in connection with an alleged theft scheme involving fake doctors notes and sick leave. On July 20, 2021, the Office of Professional Standards received a complaint of fraud against a dispatcher with the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Brandy Quarles, a 27-year-old, was accused of sick leave fraud/theft. Police officials say Ms. Quarles gave multiple sick notes to her supervision from a doctor advising she would need extended sick leave beginning in June of 2021.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Patrol officers arrest Waldorf man in stolen car and recover a loaded firearm: Charles County Sheriff's Office

On September 30 at 5:47 p.m., a patrol officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway at Billingsley Road on a car that had been reported stolen. The driver refused to pull over and instead accelerated and fled to the area of Smallwood Drive and Kipling Drive where he struck a tree. The driver and a passenger fled from the car and hid. A police K9 located the driver hiding in a bush near a townhome. He was safely taken into custody without further incident. The officer is working to identify the passenger, who has not yet been located. A loaded handgun was recovered from the vehicle. DeWayne Leon Braden, 22, of Waldorf, was charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm inside a car, theft, and other related charges.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Employees at a Brooklyn Park Liquor Store

Detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Department are actively investigating an armed robbery which occured at a Brooklyn Park area liquor store. On October 11, 2021, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Murph’s Liquors located at 6023 Ritchie Highway for an armed robbery that just occurred. An employee advised he was leaving the business with another employee while carrying a deposit bag. A dark color 4-door vehicle stopped on Ritchie Highway in front of the business and a suspect got out displaying a handgun. The suspect demanded the deposit bag, got back into the vehicle, and fled onto northbound Ritchie Highway.
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
Report Annapolis

Arrest Made Following Shooting of Woman Inside Her Home in Odenton

An arrest has been made in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a woman sitting insider her home in Odenton. On October 15, 2021, at approximately 12:45 p.m., officers responded for several reports of gunshots fired in the 700 block of Hammond Branch Road in Odenton. Shortly after the initial calls were received, a 911 caller reported she was struck by a stray bullet while she was sitting in her apartment, also located on Hammond Branch Road.
ODENTON, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy