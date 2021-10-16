Top homes for sale in Hannibal

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Hannibal Times
Hannibal Times
 8 days ago

(Hannibal, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hannibal. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JTSku_0cTOJgGB00

7810 County Road 424, Hannibal, 63401

1 Bed 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Location is what this quaint cottage/bungalow style home has to offer! Positioned in Withers Mill between Palmyra and Hannibal Missouri! With a little inside work this property can be move in ready in no time. Has a solid metal roof and two outbuildings that are still usable. Mostly fenced in yard, plenty of parking, and a concrete pad for a future carport or addition. Has been used as a rental for many years and can still be for the next owner if so desired. Condensed upstairs area can be a great office space, additional storage space, or turned into extra bedrooms. Great starter home as well and did I mention the convenient location!?!?!

For open house information, contact Zacary Garner, Ragar Realty at 769-320-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21067618)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5zLa_0cTOJgGB00

141 Saturn Drive, Hannibal, 63401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1984

If you are looking for the perfect place to raise a family or downsizing - this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, brick ranch home is waiting for you!! The location is great as you are just minutes from schools & shopping but in an established, well-maintained Hannibal subdivision. Picture yourself enjoying the wood-burning fireplace, sitting on the 12x23 deck or hanging out in the large fenced in backyard that backs to a creek. Other great features include the split bedroom plan, master suite, main level laundry, & 2-car attached garage. The full walk-out basement has a workshop area that could easily be transformed to a bedroom & a large space just waiting to be a recreation area. The furnace has a humidifier, water has a filtration system, & there is even a shed to keep your toys or tools in. Keep some of the retro furnishings or do some updates to make this YOUR home!

For open house information, contact Kristi Bussell, Ravenscraft Realty at 573-221-0555

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21074128)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XceDz_0cTOJgGB00

17 Paulina, Hannibal, 63401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This is a well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. The flooring and Paint are updated. The roof is 4 years old and there is a brand new deck to enjoy off the kitchen. The living room is spacious and the large eat-in kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets and countertops, the floating island stays and the stainless steel appliances are newer and convey. The home also offers main level laundry. The walk-out basement is unfinished and includes a a large window and plumbing for a third bath. The basement garage is oversized and offers plenty of storage. Don't miss your chance to own a well maintained property in a great location.

For open house information, contact Christina Zeiger, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21065948)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWZIE_0cTOJgGB00

4 Fair Oaks Drive, Hannibal, 63401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $118,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,550 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom property is awaiting a new lease on life. It has a large family room with bar, as well as a basement bonus room with bath that could be used as a sleeping space. The property is being offered for sale "as is." For years, it has been used as an investment property. Shopping and dining establishments are close by.

For open house information, contact Kelly LaForce, Century 21 Broughton Team at 221-803-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21074402)

Hannibal Times

Hannibal Times

Hannibal, MO
With Hannibal Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

