CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay City, TX

Bay City-curious? These homes are on the market

Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 8 days ago

(Bay City, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bay City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZqSu_0cTOJZ1y00

2608 Palmetto, Bay City, 77414

3 Beds 2 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,133 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Welcome to 2608 Palmetto LN.! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, spacious 2 car garage is ready for its new owners. This home is located in the perfect neighborhood. Huge beautiful Oak trees. Owners have recently did some remodeling that include, new paint throughout, new Pergo flooring, new doors, new ceiling fans and fixtures, beautiful granite countertops, new kitchen cabinets, new stainless gas stove, vent hood, dishwasher and garbage disposal and hot water heater. Very spacious prep Island and bar with the exposed brick accent. Shed with work bench area. Call today for your showing.

For open house information, contact Gina Talasek, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775871)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbOFH_0cTOJZ1y00

476 Cr 231 Prairie Lane, Wadsworth, 77483

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Updated country home situated on the back side of a quiet neighborhood! Nestled on almost an acre of unrestricted land! Featuring new exterior & interior paint, an open concept main area, vinyl plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms, & an interior laundry room. Kitchen has new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry. Large primary bedroom with walk-in closet & attached full bathroom. Plenty of natural light throughout! Sliding door opens to a spacious patio. Lots of open outdoor space to make this place your own! Storage building included for the extras!

For open house information, contact Erik Frankson, Ward Real Estate, Inc. at 979-245-5522

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775881)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpV2Y_0cTOJZ1y00

3908 Crescent, Bay City, 77414

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,049 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Come take a look at this very well maintained home. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a well established neighborhood. Two beautiful oaks and a fig tree providing plenty of shade in a peaceful back yard. Garage professionally enclosed in 1984 with gas fireplace. Enjoy outdoor gatherings in the large screened in patio area with views of the beautiful back yard. New HVAC & Gas Furnace with all new ducting. Old pipes replaced with PEX tubing throughout a couple of years ago. Boards for some windows for storm covering. Refrigerator, furnishings and piano are not included with sale of house.

For open house information, contact Kendall Niles, All Star Real Estate at 979-245-7827

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775755)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2egXZ9_0cTOJZ1y00

4506 Starling Drive, Bay City, 77414

3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,487 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Beautiful brand new home with a fireplace, refrigerator, washer and dryer. This stunning 3/2/2 home is turn key ready! Open concept, living area, dining area and fully equipped kitchen. This gorgeous kitchen has granite countertops, backsplash and all stainless steel appliances. Large pantry with lots of storage and shelves. Separate utility room with a built in shelf, washer and dryer conveys, and AT&T high speed internet connection already installed. Sellers have also installed an alarm system and extra outlets throughout the house for internet and cable excess. Ceiling fans thru-out.

For open house information, contact Judy Mardis, Circle H Realty at 979-476-3223

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775873)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Bay City, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Laundry Room#Furnishings#Pergo#Bell Realty#Ward Real Estate Inc
Bay City News Beat

Bay City News Beat

Bay City, TX
125
Followers
493
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy