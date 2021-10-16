Bay City-curious? These homes are on the market

(Bay City, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bay City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2608 Palmetto, Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,133 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Welcome to 2608 Palmetto LN.! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, spacious 2 car garage is ready for its new owners. This home is located in the perfect neighborhood. Huge beautiful Oak trees. Owners have recently did some remodeling that include, new paint throughout, new Pergo flooring, new doors, new ceiling fans and fixtures, beautiful granite countertops, new kitchen cabinets, new stainless gas stove, vent hood, dishwasher and garbage disposal and hot water heater. Very spacious prep Island and bar with the exposed brick accent. Shed with work bench area. Call today for your showing.

476 Cr 231 Prairie Lane, Wadsworth, 77483 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Updated country home situated on the back side of a quiet neighborhood! Nestled on almost an acre of unrestricted land! Featuring new exterior & interior paint, an open concept main area, vinyl plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms, & an interior laundry room. Kitchen has new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry. Large primary bedroom with walk-in closet & attached full bathroom. Plenty of natural light throughout! Sliding door opens to a spacious patio. Lots of open outdoor space to make this place your own! Storage building included for the extras!

3908 Crescent, Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,049 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Come take a look at this very well maintained home. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a well established neighborhood. Two beautiful oaks and a fig tree providing plenty of shade in a peaceful back yard. Garage professionally enclosed in 1984 with gas fireplace. Enjoy outdoor gatherings in the large screened in patio area with views of the beautiful back yard. New HVAC & Gas Furnace with all new ducting. Old pipes replaced with PEX tubing throughout a couple of years ago. Boards for some windows for storm covering. Refrigerator, furnishings and piano are not included with sale of house.

4506 Starling Drive, Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,487 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Beautiful brand new home with a fireplace, refrigerator, washer and dryer. This stunning 3/2/2 home is turn key ready! Open concept, living area, dining area and fully equipped kitchen. This gorgeous kitchen has granite countertops, backsplash and all stainless steel appliances. Large pantry with lots of storage and shelves. Separate utility room with a built in shelf, washer and dryer conveys, and AT&T high speed internet connection already installed. Sellers have also installed an alarm system and extra outlets throughout the house for internet and cable excess. Ceiling fans thru-out.

