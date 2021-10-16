Top homes for sale in Phoenix

(Phoenix, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Phoenix will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

8552 E Indian School Road, Scottsdale, 85251 2 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Townhouse | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Two story townhome located in the desirable town of Scottsdale now on the market! Discover handsome tile floors, cool interior palette, and plenty of natural light. Charming chef's kitchen offers brand new Stainless Steel appliances appliances, a plethora of white cabinetry, recessed lighting, & breakfast bar. 2 sizeable bedrooms offer plush carpets, ceiling fans, and large closets. Interior laundry with new washer and dryer and refrigerator , oven ansd Dishwasher,for added convenience. New water heater .Great room offers plenty of space to get creative. Outdoor courtyard offers privacy & full sun, perfect for relaxing after a long day or entertaining guests. The location is close to the 101, parks, and shopping centers. Take advantage of this home and make it yours! Call today!

8424 S 10Th Lane, Phoenix, 85041 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,870 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Introducing Heard Farm at South Mountain, a brand new community of 24 modern farmhouses with sophisticated architecture designed for healthy, sustainable living! Nestled in South Mountain with quick access to downtown Phoenix, Heard Farm seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living with fresh floor plans designed for the way you want to live. The 2870 sqft Joplin floorplan offers a first floor master suite plus a second bedroom, with a split plan full generational suite! This suite has it's own great room, kitchenette and secondary laundry. Great room is open to the kitchen with a 16' island, exposed trusses and 16' multi sliding doors. This special home has a pool, outdoor fireplace and overlooks both an orchard and mountain views. Includes a 3 car garage

6817 S 7Th Lane, Phoenix, 85041 3 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,567 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Great location with all the upgrades! Come see for yourself before it's too late. This gorgeous home has Granite countertops, SS appliances & upgraded tile. Located just 10 mins South of Downtown, a quick drive to the airport & close to the freeways! It does not get much better than this at this competitive price! Don't delay, come see it today!

4551 E Desert Park Place, Paradise Valley, 85253 5 Beds 6 Baths | $4,775,000 | Single Family Residence | 10,330 Square Feet | Built in 2000

A PARADISE VALLEY MEDITERRANEAN INSPIRED EXCLUSIVE ESTATE SITUATED A TOP THE PHOENIX MOUNTAIN PRESERVE ON 2.34 ACRES OVER LOOKING THE VALLEY W/THE MOST BREATHTAKING CITY LIGHT & MOUNTAIN VIEWS! ENTER THE GATED DRIVE UP TO THE 6 CAR GARAGE W/10,330 SQ. FT. OF LIVING SPACE. THIS UNIQUE ESTATE EXUDES LUXURY, PRIVACY & BOASTS FEATURES PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. WATER FALLS THROUGHOUT, A HEATED INDOOR POOL & SPA W/MOTHER OF PEARL MOSIAC TILE, 2,000 BOTTLE WINE CELLAR, WET BAR, BRAZILIAN CHERRY FLOORS, AN ELEVATOR, EXQUISITE DETAILING T/O, WOOD ENCASED WINDOWS, HIGH-END APPLIANCES, 5 FIREPLACES, 5 BEDS & 5 BATHS, + OFFICE. THIS HOME IS EXCEPTIONALLY DESIGNED W/ORNATE FINISHES & NO DETAIL MISSED! IDEALLY LOCATED TO THE AIRPORT, OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE & DOWNTOWN PHOENIX. THIS IS A ONE OF A KIND FIND!

