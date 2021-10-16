CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Top homes for sale in Phoenix

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 8 days ago

(Phoenix, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Phoenix will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5Txb_0cTOCihk00

8552 E Indian School Road, Scottsdale, 85251

2 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Townhouse | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Two story townhome located in the desirable town of Scottsdale now on the market! Discover handsome tile floors, cool interior palette, and plenty of natural light. Charming chef's kitchen offers brand new Stainless Steel appliances appliances, a plethora of white cabinetry, recessed lighting, & breakfast bar. 2 sizeable bedrooms offer plush carpets, ceiling fans, and large closets. Interior laundry with new washer and dryer and refrigerator , oven ansd Dishwasher,for added convenience. New water heater .Great room offers plenty of space to get creative. Outdoor courtyard offers privacy & full sun, perfect for relaxing after a long day or entertaining guests. The location is close to the 101, parks, and shopping centers. Take advantage of this home and make it yours! Call today!

For open house information, contact Tracy Calleo, HomeSmart at 602-230-7600

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6258723)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SvlWF_0cTOCihk00

8424 S 10Th Lane, Phoenix, 85041

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,870 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Introducing Heard Farm at South Mountain, a brand new community of 24 modern farmhouses with sophisticated architecture designed for healthy, sustainable living! Nestled in South Mountain with quick access to downtown Phoenix, Heard Farm seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living with fresh floor plans designed for the way you want to live. The 2870 sqft Joplin floorplan offers a first floor master suite plus a second bedroom, with a split plan full generational suite! This suite has it's own great room, kitchenette and secondary laundry. Great room is open to the kitchen with a 16' island, exposed trusses and 16' multi sliding doors. This special home has a pool, outdoor fireplace and overlooks both an orchard and mountain views. Includes a 3 car garage

For open house information, contact Karen Doerflein, Cambridge Properties at 602-493-5100

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6204615)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sk4Tf_0cTOCihk00

6817 S 7Th Lane, Phoenix, 85041

3 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,567 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Great location with all the upgrades! Come see for yourself before it's too late. This gorgeous home has Granite countertops, SS appliances & upgraded tile. Located just 10 mins South of Downtown, a quick drive to the airport & close to the freeways! It does not get much better than this at this competitive price! Don't delay, come see it today!

For open house information, contact Alym Dhalla, Offerpad at 480-470-2210

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6307134)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFFoA_0cTOCihk00

4551 E Desert Park Place, Paradise Valley, 85253

5 Beds 6 Baths | $4,775,000 | Single Family Residence | 10,330 Square Feet | Built in 2000

A PARADISE VALLEY MEDITERRANEAN INSPIRED EXCLUSIVE ESTATE SITUATED A TOP THE PHOENIX MOUNTAIN PRESERVE ON 2.34 ACRES OVER LOOKING THE VALLEY W/THE MOST BREATHTAKING CITY LIGHT & MOUNTAIN VIEWS! ENTER THE GATED DRIVE UP TO THE 6 CAR GARAGE W/10,330 SQ. FT. OF LIVING SPACE. THIS UNIQUE ESTATE EXUDES LUXURY, PRIVACY & BOASTS FEATURES PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. WATER FALLS THROUGHOUT, A HEATED INDOOR POOL & SPA W/MOTHER OF PEARL MOSIAC TILE, 2,000 BOTTLE WINE CELLAR, WET BAR, BRAZILIAN CHERRY FLOORS, AN ELEVATOR, EXQUISITE DETAILING T/O, WOOD ENCASED WINDOWS, HIGH-END APPLIANCES, 5 FIREPLACES, 5 BEDS & 5 BATHS, + OFFICE. THIS HOME IS EXCEPTIONALLY DESIGNED W/ORNATE FINISHES & NO DETAIL MISSED! IDEALLY LOCATED TO THE AIRPORT, OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE & DOWNTOWN PHOENIX. THIS IS A ONE OF A KIND FIND!

For open house information, contact Michelle Meglio Macklin, Corcoran Platinum Living at 480-794-1694

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6237756)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PHX Sun-Times

Where's the cheapest gas in Phoenix?

(PHOENIX, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Phoenix, you could be saving up to $0.95 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 4403 E Van Buren St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1515 E Buckeye Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(PHOENIX, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phoenix. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

Trending lifestyle headlines in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Phoenix, from fashion updates to viral videos. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
City
Scottsdale, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.86 per gallon

(PHOENIX, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Phoenix area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, ARCO at 2230 W Indian School Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

Check out these homes on the Phoenix market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Tenant occupied (Observe tenant rights). appointment required. Large family home with upgrades. This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is very spacious.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Living#Long Day#Downtown Phoenix#Stainless Steel#Recessed Lighting#Interior#Homesmart#Heard Farm
PHX Sun-Times

Lifestyle wrap: Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Phoenix, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Phoenix area, click here.
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

Weather Forecast For Phoenix

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Phoenix: Tuesday, October 12: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, October 14: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Friday, October 15: Sunny during the day; while
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
PHX Sun-Times

Live events coming up in Phoenix

1. Historic Tour of the Orpheum Theatre; 2. 2022 Willo Historic Home Tour & Street Fair; 3. ASU Popular Music Open House; 4. Childbirth Education Class; 5. A Day To Remember - The Re-Entry Tour 2021;
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

News wrap: Headlines in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Here are today’s top stories from the Phoenix area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Phoenix area, click here.
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix news digest: Top stories today

(PHOENIX, AZ) The news in Phoenix never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Phoenix area, click here.
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

House-hunt Phoenix: What’s on the market

(PHOENIX, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Phoenix area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes

Comments / 0

Community Policy