Save $0.24 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Wayne

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Wayne, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 5110 Value Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 509 E Jefferson Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.37.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 5110 Value Dr, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.45 $ --

Sam's Club 6736 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.41 $ --

Marathon 437 E Washington Blvd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.61 $ 4.19 $ 3.75

Marathon 4226 Lafayette , Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.21 $ 3.53 $ 3.93 $ 3.75 card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ 3.75

Marathon 2702 Clinton St, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 626 Mckinnie Ave, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ 4.03 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.