CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

Save $0.24 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Bulletin
Fort Wayne Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vi420_0cTIhkip00

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Wayne, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 5110 Value Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 509 E Jefferson Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.37.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

5110 Value Dr, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$3.45
$--

Sam's Club

6736 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$3.41
$--

Marathon

437 E Washington Blvd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.61
$4.19
$3.75

Marathon

4226 Lafayette , Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.21
$3.53
$3.93
$3.75
card
card$3.21
$--
$--
$3.75

Marathon

2702 Clinton St, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

626 Mckinnie Ave, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.63
$4.03
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp
Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne, IN
370
Followers
584
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Wayne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy