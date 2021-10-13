Weather Forecast For Lame Deer
LAME DEER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Light snow likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 35 °F, low 28 °F
- 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 41 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 48 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
