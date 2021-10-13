CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf Point, MT

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Wolf Point Dispatch
Wolf Point Dispatch
 5 days ago

(WOLF POINT, MT.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wolf Point:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8pD_0cPqi0Md00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow then cloudy overnight

    • High 41 °F, low 27 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 26 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

