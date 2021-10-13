4-Day Weather Forecast For Wall
WALL, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain then slight chance of rain and snow during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 49 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
