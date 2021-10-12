Home ownership in Oakland is within reach with townhouses like these

(OAKLAND, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Oakland’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Oakland, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

17595 Wickman Pl, San Lorenzo, 94580 3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Townhouse | 1,453 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Danielle Keil - 510-381-7451 - Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner townhome, set back in the Ravenwood Complex. Fresh paint and floors recently redone throughout the home, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Enclosed, private back patio that leads out to an open, lush greenbelt and the refurbished community swimming pool. This home has 2 dedicated parking spots and in-unit laundry. Nice central, convenient location with easy access to the 238 & 580 corridors. Minutes from shopping, BART and the historic Meek Estate Park.

For open house information, contact Danielle Keil, Keller Williams Realty at 510-775-1079

118 Dolphin Court, San Francisco, 94124 3 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Townhouse | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1981

118 Dolphin Ct #42 is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home alternative, boasting an ideal floor plan, brand new kitchen and baths, and a large private backyard oasis. An abundance of natural light welcomes you into a kitchen with tasteful finishes, ample storage, and stainless steel appliances. The floorplan naturally leads you into a bright and airy living room, with a large, beautifully landscaped, private patio attached - where you can enjoy some of the sunniest weather in all of San Francisco. All three bedrooms are located on the upstairs level, rounding out this highly desirable traditional floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout, laundry, storage and parking complete this perfect, one of a kind home. You don't want to miss this!

For open house information, contact Tyler Mende, Compass at 415-660-9955

35 Kirkwood Avenue, San Francisco, 94124 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,210,000 | Townhouse | 1,522 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Bernadette Troncales Weir - 510-290-2915 - This luxury 3-story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an open layout with high-end design details throughout. The expansive kitchen is comprised of beautiful quartz countertops and backsplash, modern cabinetry and SS Bosch appliances. The Owner's suite has a large walk-in closet and the en-suite bath features quartz vanity counters, a tiled shower, and large separate tub. The 2-car tandem garage includes plenty of space for storage and a private rooftop terrace boasts breathtaking views of the bay. This home comes with a full Home Automation infrastructure, Honeywell Lyric Thermostat and more! Images are of model home.

For open house information, contact Bernadette Troncales Weir, Catalina Realty Investments at 510-290-2915

335 Channel Way, Oakland, 94601 3 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Townhouse | 1,993 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Aaron F Baluyot - Cell: 510-381-6879 - Live along the Oakland/Alameda estuary in this fantastic townhome and highly desirable neighborhood. Beautiful modern design with high ceilings and bamboo hardwood floors in the main living area. With nearly 2,000 square feet of living space, this is one of the largest floor plans in the area and is rarely available. The main living area has an open floor plan with the dining, kitchen and a balcony from the living room. The bedrooms are on the upper level with the primary bedroom en-suite having a full bath, separate soaking tub, shower, toilet and a large walk-in closet. There's also a large laundry room with ample closet space and a 2 car tandem garage. Nearby is the bridge to Alameda where you will be walking distance to many shops, cafes and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Aaron Baluyot, Redfin at 877-973-3346