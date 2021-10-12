CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Home ownership in Oakland is within reach with townhouses like these

Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 8 days ago

(OAKLAND, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Oakland’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Oakland, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxYYe_0cOy5bSQ00

17595 Wickman Pl, San Lorenzo, 94580

3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Townhouse | 1,453 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Danielle Keil - 510-381-7451 - Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner townhome, set back in the Ravenwood Complex. Fresh paint and floors recently redone throughout the home, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Enclosed, private back patio that leads out to an open, lush greenbelt and the refurbished community swimming pool. This home has 2 dedicated parking spots and in-unit laundry. Nice central, convenient location with easy access to the 238 & 580 corridors. Minutes from shopping, BART and the historic Meek Estate Park.

For open house information, contact Danielle Keil, Keller Williams Realty at 510-775-1079

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40969428)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AxH06_0cOy5bSQ00

118 Dolphin Court, San Francisco, 94124

3 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Townhouse | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1981

118 Dolphin Ct #42 is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home alternative, boasting an ideal floor plan, brand new kitchen and baths, and a large private backyard oasis. An abundance of natural light welcomes you into a kitchen with tasteful finishes, ample storage, and stainless steel appliances. The floorplan naturally leads you into a bright and airy living room, with a large, beautifully landscaped, private patio attached - where you can enjoy some of the sunniest weather in all of San Francisco. All three bedrooms are located on the upstairs level, rounding out this highly desirable traditional floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout, laundry, storage and parking complete this perfect, one of a kind home. You don't want to miss this!

For open house information, contact Tyler Mende, Compass at 415-660-9955

Copyright © 2021 San Francisco Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFMLSCA-421597038)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMoOI_0cOy5bSQ00

35 Kirkwood Avenue, San Francisco, 94124

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,210,000 | Townhouse | 1,522 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Bernadette Troncales Weir - 510-290-2915 - This luxury 3-story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an open layout with high-end design details throughout. The expansive kitchen is comprised of beautiful quartz countertops and backsplash, modern cabinetry and SS Bosch appliances. The Owner's suite has a large walk-in closet and the en-suite bath features quartz vanity counters, a tiled shower, and large separate tub. The 2-car tandem garage includes plenty of space for storage and a private rooftop terrace boasts breathtaking views of the bay. This home comes with a full Home Automation infrastructure, Honeywell Lyric Thermostat and more! Images are of model home.

For open house information, contact Bernadette Troncales Weir, Catalina Realty Investments at 510-290-2915

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40956951)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7LF2_0cOy5bSQ00

335 Channel Way, Oakland, 94601

3 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Townhouse | 1,993 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Aaron F Baluyot - Cell: 510-381-6879 - Live along the Oakland/Alameda estuary in this fantastic townhome and highly desirable neighborhood. Beautiful modern design with high ceilings and bamboo hardwood floors in the main living area. With nearly 2,000 square feet of living space, this is one of the largest floor plans in the area and is rarely available. The main living area has an open floor plan with the dining, kitchen and a balcony from the living room. The bedrooms are on the upper level with the primary bedroom en-suite having a full bath, separate soaking tub, shower, toilet and a large walk-in closet. There's also a large laundry room with ample closet space and a 2 car tandem garage. Nearby is the bridge to Alameda where you will be walking distance to many shops, cafes and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Aaron Baluyot, Redfin at 877-973-3346

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40969139)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Silicon Valley

One of a Kind: Cash-cow duplex in San Francisco’s Oceanview

Own an iconic San Francisco Victorian or take advantage of its exciting income-producing potential. Either way, it’s a fabulous opportunity to jump in and get a piece of San Francisco real estate. Located in the heart of the thriving Oceanview neighborhood with a perfect suburban/urban vibe and fabulous walk and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bay Area News Alert

These condos are for sale in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these San Francisco condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Oakland, CA
Business
City
Alameda, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Real Estate
CBS San Francisco

Oakland: ‘Keys To Equity’ Project Helps Low-Income Black Homeowners Build In-Law Units

OAKLAND (KPIX) — The high cost of real estate isn’t a problem to those who can afford to stay put. But it’s causing some African Americans to sell their homes and move. Now, a new program from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is giving low-income Black homeowners a chance to profit from their houses without having to leave. In the 1980’s Oakland was 46% African American, the largest Black-dominant city in California. But since then, the city has lost nearly 40,000 of its Black residents, some of them because of the skyrocketing cost of housing. Gentrification is taking its toll on...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Townhouses#Urban Living#Kitchen Design#Bart#Keller Williams Realty#Dolphin Ct
East Bay Times

New downtown Oakland housing tower could produce hundreds of homes

OAKLAND — A new highrise that could bring hundreds of homes to Oakland’s downtown is being eyed in the urban core of the East Bay’s largest city. The project is being planned at 1261 Harrison St. in downtown Oakland, documents filed with city planners show. The housing tower would be...
OAKLAND, CA
KGUN 9

ThinkTrio: unlocking the door to home ownership

Trio, Tucson’s only HUD-approved lease-to-own home ownership program, unlocks the door to home ownership, allowing qualified customers to choose and live in the home of their choice, while preparing for its purchase in the future. No down payment is required. Trio provides 100% financing down to 550 credit score, and...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Winston-Salem Journal

Terri Kirby Erickson: The threatened dream of home ownership

Four years ago, my husband and I, after decades of working hard, saving and investing, were able to sell our modest ranch house and build our dream home, which also happens to be a space more suitable to the needs of empty nesters. We chose a lot on a cul-de-sac in what would be a community of 21 new homes designed (with many features chosen by individual buyers) and constructed by the same builder.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Rental ownership start-up Flock Homes secures investment

Redwood Trust has announced an investment in Flock Homes, a real estate technology start-up that converts owners into passive investors. The Flock Homes platform enables rental property owners to exchange property for shares in a professionally managed portfolio of homes without incurring taxes. Flock explained that it uses the 721 Exchange, formalized by the Internal Revenue Code that was historically only utilized institutionally.
REAL ESTATE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Study: City 2nd fastest to gain home ownership

Fort Wayne ranks second nationwide in a study that calculates how quickly renters can become homeowners in the 100 largest U.S. cities. Results of the second annual study were released Tuesday by SmartAsset, an online resource for consumers looking for a financial adviser. Local renters can afford to make a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Oakland Observer

These houses are for sale in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
OAKLAND, CA
bigislandnow.com

HALE O Hawai´i County Offers Path to Affordable Home Ownership

Those in Hawai´i County who are renting but would prefer to own, but think you don’t earn enough to own a home should think again. The Housing and Land Enterprise of Hawai´i County, or HALE O Hawai´i County, is an affordable housing community land trust tasked to help. The nonprofit organization negotiates land partnerships and acquisitions and, with public and private support, builds new homes. The homes are then sold to qualified low-income Big Island residents while the land is leased to the new homeowner for 99 years.
REAL ESTATE
AZFamily

Glamorous 'modern masterpiece' for sale in Paradise Valley for $12.95 million

Soak in the majestic views of the Camelback and Mummy mountains with this glamorous home that its realtor dubs as a "modern masterpiece." Sleek lines, floor-to-ceiling windows fitted with a gourmet kitchen, plus an outdoor space that features an infinity pool and spa make it a delight to entertain in. With a six-car garage, it has enough room to store all of a car enthusiast's "toys." For more information, contact Christopher Karas at Launch Real Estate.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
kcur.org

Smart Money Experts say the dream of home ownership may be too pricey

The current market has people rethinking the dream of owning a home and, instead, exploring the tradeoffs between renting and buying a home. Even in the current environment, financial advisor David Jackson thinks that despite the risks of the real estate market a house can be a positive in the long term.
REAL ESTATE
Oakland Observer

Oakland Observer

Oakland, CA
1K+
Followers
838
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy