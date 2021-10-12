Check out these homes for sale in Phoenix now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 8 days ago

(Phoenix, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Phoenix than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhJ5w_0cOy34OY00

1764 E Park Street, Phoenix, 85042

3 Beds 2 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,886 Square Feet | Built in 1994

VACANT! Updated single level home! 3 car garage! Fresh paint and carpet throughout! Kitchen has NEW quartz c-tops, stainless steel appliances including new range and large island. Covered patio and spacious backyard. Tour today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNaBF_0cOy34OY00

9201 W Adams Street, Tolleson, 85353

4 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,594 Square Feet | Built in 2005

WELL MAINTAINED HOME ON CORNER LOT, ORIGINAL OWNER, 4 BEDROOMS WITH TWO FULL BATHS, MASTER BEDROOM SPLIT PROVIDE GREAT PRIVACY. VAULTED CEILINGS LARGE GREATROOM, DINING IN KITCHEN AREA, NEW FLOORING SHOWS VERY WELL. OUTSIDE AREA HAS BEAUTIFUL VEGETABLE GARDEN IN BACK YARD WITH FRUIT TREES ALMOST READY TO BE PICKED. FRONT YARD HAS DESERT LANDSCAPE WITH HUGE ;POTTED PLANTS SURROUNDING PROPERTY. SAVE ON UTILITY BILLS AND ENJOY SOLAR PANELS WITH A LOW MONTHLY PAYMENT ASSUMABLE TO QUALIFIED BUYER . WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY PARK, SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, ETC. ENJOY EVENTS THROUGHOUT THE YEAR ON ''CALLE DE LAS LUCES'' ON MAIN DOWNTOWN STREET.PROPERTY HAS RV GATE HOWEVER IT OPENS TO ALLEY WHICH IS CLOSED OFF AND PERMISSION REQUIRED FROM CITY TO OPEN ALLEY GATE WHEN NEEDED.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Er4c1_0cOy34OY00

7153 E Mcdonald Drive, Paradise Valley, 85253

2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,250,000 | Townhouse | 2,582 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This townhome was brought down to the studs and fully remodeled throughout. The home features 2 master suites, a bonus room that can be used as an office/gym and a chefs kitchen with Wolf and SubZero appliances which includes a SubZero wine fridge. This is a must see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aF8mG_0cOy34OY00

1225 E Butler Drive, Phoenix, 85020

3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Welcome to your new home! Tastefully remodeled, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home conveniently located near SR 51 and Phoenix Mountain Preserve.When you arrive at the home you will appreciate the charm of the neighborhood and the mountain views.Take notice of the curb appeal created by the generous front yard space, the new roof(2018), and new windows(2021).Upon entering you're greeted by an open and bright floor-plan, neutral paint, tile flooring, and recessed lighting.The kitchen features quartz countertops, a beautiful and spacious quartz island-the base of the island has ample storage space including oversized pot/pan drawers. Gas stove, 42 inch upper cabinets, tile backsplash, and spice storage. The french doors lead you to the private backyard oasis-you are going to love it here! Both bathrooms have been updated to include tiled showers, modern lighting and fixtures, and added storage at the vanities. Additional noteworthy features include the attached outdoor storage, single car garage, and new hvac unit(2021). Schedule an appointment to view today!

