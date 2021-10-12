On the hunt for a home in Pacifica? These houses are on the market

(Pacifica, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pacifica will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

774 39Th Avenue, San Francisco, 94121 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Classic Marina-Style home adjacent to hip Balboa retail corridor, Cabrillo playground, & Golden Gate Park. Featuring a contemporary open layout with a full bath, powder room, 2 bedrooms, and a super chic remodeled kitchen all on the main level. The ground level includes a 1 bed/1 bath in-law unit accessible from the street or the yard - perfect as a home office, guest suite, au-pair, gym or additional rental income. Seller has approved and permitted plans to combine the two levels and expand the rear footprint. The huge park like back yard (120 x 26 ft) is complete with drought friendly turf, mature landscaping and an in-ground trampoline! The spacious garage fits one large car plus additional storage and laundry. Plenty of closets, loads of charm, and close to public transportation, shops, restaurants, and schools this fantastic home covers all the bases.

123 Corwin Street #B, San Francisco, 94114 2 Beds 1 Bath | $879,000 | Condominium | 817 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Functionally fabulous, this elegant home perched on a private cul de sac in the highly desirable neighborhood of Eureka Valley/Dolores has it all! Perfect for entertaining friends and family, this 2 bedroom condo features and open concept living/dining space and an efficient chefs kitchen, with sliding glass doors that lead to your own private terrace with partial city and bay views. Enjoy your morning coffee ritual on the charming outside patio. Steps away from iconic Kite Hill, a dog-lovers paradise, SF's hidden gem--Seward mini-park known for its exciting steep slides and lush community garden, and trendy restaurants, shops and cafes in the Castro and Noe Valley. This home includes one car parking and washer/dryer.

191 Lower Terrace, San Francisco, 94114 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,995,000 | Condominium | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 2006

A contemporary house-like condo, 191 Lower Terrace's private front door opens into this spacious two level home located in the coveted Corona Heights neighborhood. The great room is the centerpiece with large windows, an open kitchen, adjacent dining area, and flexible living space. A spacious deck with views of the Bay and city hills creates easy indoor-outdoor living. The kitchen features an island giving it an abundance of counter space and a breakfast bar for informal dining. A half bath and private garage with interior access complete this level. Meander downstairs and you will find 3 bedrooms on one level! The primary suite with a second view deck, walk-in closet and spacious en-suite bathroom is exactly what you're looking for. Two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, big laundry room and utility area/storage complete this level. Shared yard below. Centrally located, minutes away from Corona Heights park and the shops and restaurants in the Castro and Cole Valley.

55 San Anselmo Avenue, San Francisco, 94127 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,895,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,620 Square Feet | Built in 1929

This exceptional home delights w its stunning architectural detail, warm character, lovely gardens, excellent floor plan & prime location. Built 1929, the home pays tribute to the Dutch Colonial style with its charming gambrel roof, gable-end chimney, classic shutters, multi-light windows & welcoming porch with grand entry door & leaded glass detail. The interior shines w well-crafted woodwork, from polished hardwood floors to deep crown moldings. Along with inherent comfort & beauty, you'll enjoy gracious public rooms, a charming vintage kitchen, massive family room with natural cedar-paneling & gas fireplace, 3 bedrooms on the upper floor (including the primary w private study) & a 1st floor guest bedroom. Other amenities: expansive second basement, front deck, backyard, professional landscape & one-car garage w multi-car driveway parking. Situated on a tree lined street, the home is convenient to St. Francis Wood's Terrace Green Park, great schools, West Portal & 280/101 Freeways.

