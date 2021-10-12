Yuma Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
YUMA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy blowing dust during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 62 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 52 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 54 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
