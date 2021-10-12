4-Day Weather Forecast For Cut Bank
CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 45 °F, low 18 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 49 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
