Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(WOLF POINT, MT) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Wolf Point, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wolf Point:

Tuesday, October 12 Rain And Snow High 44 °F, low 29 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, October 13 Snow during the day; while rain and snow likely overnight High 41 °F, low 29 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, October 14 Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 48 °F, low 26 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 56 °F, low 33 °F 12 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.