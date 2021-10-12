Weather Forecast For Circle

CIRCLE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Snow during the day; while rain and snow overnight High 41 °F, low 28 °F 13 mph wind



Wednesday, October 13 Heavy snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 38 °F, low 28 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 45 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 52 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.