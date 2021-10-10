Coming soon: Valentine events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(VALENTINE, NE) Valentine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Valentine:

Barn Quilt Workshop

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

You do not need to be an artist to paint a barn quilt and you do not need a barn to put it on! You can choose from 2, 3 or 4 foot on barn quilt size. Join us and learn some of the tricks to make...

Conceal Carry Weapon

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

Nebraska State Patrol required one day course, classroom, and range qualifications, resulting in the training certificate to apply for the State of Nebraska Conceal Carry Permit. Cost for this...

Valentine Farmers' Market

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 710 US-20, Valentine, NE

This event listing provided for the Valentine community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Moonlight Madness

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Spooktacular Savings up and down Main Street - Valentine, NE Stores will be open Late - 6pm - 9pm

Old West Days and Nebraska Cowboy Poetry Gathering

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 431 N Green St, Valentine, NE

Schedule:Special Church Services Take Place Around Town 3 pm: Old Time Melodrama ($5) Click here for 2021 Ticket Link

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
