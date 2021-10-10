Coming soon: Valentine events

(VALENTINE, NE) Valentine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Valentine:

Barn Quilt Workshop Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

You do not need to be an artist to paint a barn quilt and you do not need a barn to put it on! You can choose from 2, 3 or 4 foot on barn quilt size. Join us and learn some of the tricks to make...

Conceal Carry Weapon Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

Nebraska State Patrol required one day course, classroom, and range qualifications, resulting in the training certificate to apply for the State of Nebraska Conceal Carry Permit. Cost for this...

Valentine Farmers' Market Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 710 US-20, Valentine, NE

This event listing provided for the Valentine community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Moonlight Madness Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Spooktacular Savings up and down Main Street - Valentine, NE Stores will be open Late - 6pm - 9pm

Old West Days and Nebraska Cowboy Poetry Gathering Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 431 N Green St, Valentine, NE

Schedule:Special Church Services Take Place Around Town 3 pm: Old Time Melodrama ($5) Click here for 2021 Ticket Link