Charleston events coming up
(CHARLESTON, MS) Live events are coming to Charleston.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Charleston area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 320 N Main St, Grenada, MS
Magical fun in an enchanted forest with swamp dragons of all sizes. Guided trail walks, creative activities, live animals, bat biologists, bonfire, treats, horse & buggy ride to gate and more...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Come join us at the Mt Olivet Fire Department as we host the First Annual Chase the Truck 5K Run/Walk as part of October Fire Safety Awareness Month. The run will start at the Fire Station, wind...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in swan-lake_ms? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 120 Green Street, Grenada, MS 38901
Music Festival Comes to Green Street, 11:00 am to 11 pm
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 27085 MS-330, Tillatoba, MS
Can you knit or crochet? Would you like to learn? Do you […]\n
