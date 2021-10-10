CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, MS

Charleston events coming up

Charleston News Beat
 6 days ago

(CHARLESTON, MS) Live events are coming to Charleston.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Charleston area:

Dragon Spirits Enchanted Trails

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 320 N Main St, Grenada, MS

Magical fun in an enchanted forest with swamp dragons of all sizes. Guided trail walks, creative activities, live animals, bat biologists, bonfire, treats, horse & buggy ride to gate and more...

First Annual Chase the Truck 5K Run/Walk

Batesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Come join us at the Mt Olivet Fire Department as we host the First Annual Chase the Truck 5K Run/Walk as part of October Fire Safety Awareness Month. The run will start at the Fire Station, wind...

swan lake, ms

Swan Lake, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in swan-lake_ms? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Inaugural Green Street Music Festival

Grenada, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 120 Green Street, Grenada, MS 38901

Music Festival Comes to Green Street, 11:00 am to 11 pm

Crochet Club

Tillatoba, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 27085 MS-330, Tillatoba, MS

Can you knit or crochet? Would you like to learn? Do you […]\n

With Charleston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

