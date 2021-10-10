Charleston events coming up

(CHARLESTON, MS) Live events are coming to Charleston.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Charleston area:

Dragon Spirits Enchanted Trails Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 320 N Main St, Grenada, MS

Magical fun in an enchanted forest with swamp dragons of all sizes. Guided trail walks, creative activities, live animals, bat biologists, bonfire, treats, horse & buggy ride to gate and more...

First Annual Chase the Truck 5K Run/Walk Batesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Come join us at the Mt Olivet Fire Department as we host the First Annual Chase the Truck 5K Run/Walk as part of October Fire Safety Awareness Month. The run will start at the Fire Station, wind...

swan lake, ms Swan Lake, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in swan-lake_ms? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Inaugural Green Street Music Festival Grenada, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 120 Green Street, Grenada, MS 38901

Music Festival Comes to Green Street, 11:00 am to 11 pm

Crochet Club Tillatoba, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 27085 MS-330, Tillatoba, MS

Can you knit or crochet? Would you like to learn? Do you […]

