Annapolis, MD

Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty to Accessory Charge in Connection with Death of Annapolis Rapper

 14 days ago

APD

A 32-year-old Baltimore man has avoided an 8 day trial by pleading guilty in connection with the 2019 death of gregarious Annapolis native and promising rapper Edward Montre Seay.

On October 8, 2021, James Esau Davis entered a plea of guilty to accessory after the fact to first degree murder, according to court records. By pleading guilty, Davis will likely not be tried on the murder charge and other counts for which he was initially indicted. The trial that was scheduled to begin on October 20, 2021 has been canceled.

Sentencing has been scheduled for January 7, 2022. The crime of accessory after the fact to murder in the first degree is a felony and carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

According to charging documents, on Friday, June 7, 2019 at approximately 9:19 pm, Annapolis Police officers and detectives responded to the intersection of Forest Drive and South Cherry Grove Avenue for the report of a shooting. Mr. Seay, also known by his stage name "Tre Da Kid," was found in the driver's seat of his vehicle suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Annapolis Fire Department.

Authorities said gunshots were observed coming from the rear driver side of a vehicle which was traveling to the right of Mr. Seay. Davis was arrested on June 20, 2019 after being identified as the driver of that vehicle. He was subsequently indicted by an Anne Arundel County grand jury on twelve charges including first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree and accessory after the fact.

It is unclear if any other arrests have been made in this case.

Mimi221
13d ago

this is so sad that Mr Mr. Seay life was taken and this man is only getting maybe 10 years I've known drug dealer that have done more time thats sad

Related
Public Safety
