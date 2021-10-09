CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anne Arundel County, MD

Two Subjects Sought in Connection with Alleged Theft From Glen Burnie Goodwill

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgFgR_0cKBnY9500
AACOPD

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is seeking the identities of two people in connection with an alleged theft from a Glen Burnie area Goodwill.

Officials say the individuals are alleged suspects in a theft that occurred at September 21, 2021 at the Goodwill store located at 7311 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.


Anyone with information regarding the identity of either of these alleged suspects is asked to contact Detective Coward at 410-222-0851.


Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LcmIW_0cKBnY9500
AACOPD

Comments / 31

Republicans are QAnon
4d ago

Hmmm, stealing from the Goodwill… they may need help but stealing isn’t they way. There’s definitely more to this story than meets the eye.

Reply(3)
6
Shawn Lowery
5d ago

How much of a low class SKEEZE do you have to be to steal from goodwill ?

Reply(1)
26
ruby gloom
4d ago

looks like she forgot to wear clothes and had to steal some lol

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Report Annapolis

Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Employees at a Brooklyn Park Liquor Store

Detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Department are actively investigating an armed robbery which occured at a Brooklyn Park area liquor store. On October 11, 2021, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Murph’s Liquors located at 6023 Ritchie Highway for an armed robbery that just occurred. An employee advised he was leaving the business with another employee while carrying a deposit bag. A dark color 4-door vehicle stopped on Ritchie Highway in front of the business and a suspect got out displaying a handgun. The suspect demanded the deposit bag, got back into the vehicle, and fled onto northbound Ritchie Highway.
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel Police Dispatcher Brandy Quarles of Cumberland Charged For Allegedly Forging Doctors Notes For Sick Leave

An Anne Arundel County Police dispatcher has been charged in connection with an alleged theft scheme involving fake doctors notes and sick leave. On July 20, 2021, the Office of Professional Standards received a complaint of fraud against a dispatcher with the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Brandy Quarles, a 27-year-old, was accused of sick leave fraud/theft. Police officials say Ms. Quarles gave multiple sick notes to her supervision from a doctor advising she would need extended sick leave beginning in June of 2021.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Burnie, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Report Annapolis

Robert Dupont, 36, of Severn, Anne Arundel County, Identified as Victim in Fatal DC Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified a man from Severn as the victim in a fatal Washington DC shooting. On Saturday, October 9, 2021, at approximately 1:12 am, officers responded to the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Suspect in Waldorf Assault Case Arrested, Firearms Recovered: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On September 13, a patrol officer responded to the area of Hope Circle in Waldorf for a call about a dispute. The victim reported the suspect, who was not known to him, brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot and kill him after the victim asked the suspect’s family member not to pet the dog he was walking. Through investigation, the officer was able to positively identify the suspect as Kaleb Brooks, 25, of Waldorf. The officer obtained an arrest warrant charging Brooks with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and carrying a handgun. Brooks is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
WALDORF, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Goodwill#Goodwill Store#Aacopd
Report Annapolis

Argument Over Alleged Credit Card Theft Leads to Fight, Destruction of Property at Bar in Annapolis

Authorities in Annapolis are investigating a fight that resulted in property destruction at a local bar. On October 9, 2021, at approximately 10:30pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Dock Street for a reported fight in progress. Several subjects reportedly got into an argument in front of Dock Street Bar and Grill. The argument began over an alleged theft of a credit card, and progressed into a scuffle at which time the window to Dock Street Bar and Grill was broken.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Charles County Sheriff's Office Recovers Loaded Firearm After Responding to Dispute

On September 11 at 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a business in the 10100 block of Berry Road in Waldorf for the report of a dispute involving a group of people in which at least one person was holding a firearm. When officers arrived, they were able to quickly de-escalate the situation and recover a firearm that had been placed in the suspect’s car as officers pulled into the lot.
WALDORF, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Report Annapolis

Argument Leads to Shots Fired Outside Lothian Convenience Store, Police Say

An argument was followed by shots being fired outside of a convenience store in Lothian, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. On October 12, 2021, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the Dash In located at 1378 Mount Zion Road for shots fired call. Upon arrival, witnesses reported that there was an argument between two males in the parking lot and one of the subjects discharged a firearm. The firearm was discharged into a pile of mulch. The suspect then ejected a live round and threw it at the victim.
LOTHIAN, MD
Report Annapolis

Severn Traffic Stop Yields Drug Seizure, One Arrest

Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested one person after recovering drugs during a traffic stop in Severn. On October 7, 2021, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of Durness Court and Stillmeadows Drive. While conducting that stop, probable cause was developed for a search and 10.93 grams of suspects crack cocaine, and 58.67 grams of suspected marijuana.
SEVERN, MD
Report Annapolis

District Heights Man Arrested on Gun Charge Following Anne Arundel County Traffic Stop

A man from Capital Heights was arrested on a gun charge while driving in Deale. On October 3, 2021, at approximately 9:20 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The investigation led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded .45 caliber Glock 30 handgun and a small amount of marijuana.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Report Annapolis

Seven Students Arrested, Two Injured in Stabbing at Annapolis High; Apparently 'Retaliation' From Community Incident

School and police officials continue their investigation into a double stabbing at Annapolis High which apparently originated from an incident outside of the school. On September 29, 2021 at about 8:47am., units responded for a fight and multiple serious assaults at the school located at 2700 Riva Road. A preliminary investigation reveals that an altercation between two students expanded to a fight between other students. The school building was placed on lockdown status, and resumed normal operations shortly after 10:00am.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy