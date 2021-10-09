Two Subjects Sought in Connection with Alleged Theft From Glen Burnie Goodwill

AACOPD

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is seeking the identities of two people in connection with an alleged theft from a Glen Burnie area Goodwill.

Officials say the individuals are alleged suspects in a theft that occurred at September 21, 2021 at the Goodwill store located at 7311 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.





Anyone with information regarding the identity of either of these alleged suspects is asked to contact Detective Coward at 410-222-0851.





Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

