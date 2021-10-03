CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tryon, NE

Coming soon: Tryon events

 6 days ago

(TRYON, NE) Live events are coming to Tryon.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tryon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mw8cd_0cFqSjAH00

Purrfect Pasta Supper

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 E Walker Rd, North Platte, NE

Our Purrfect Pasta Supper is our annual fundraiser for Love My Cat. All proceeds are used to spay/neuter cats in our area to help prevent … More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrL0H_0cFqSjAH00

Celebrate Recovery – North Platte

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1501 S Dewey St, North Platte, NE

Celebrate Recovery is a life-changing, Christ-centered 12-Step recovery program based on the 8 Principles from the Beatitudes. This “Road to Recovery” encourages fellowship, healing and serenity...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKXCz_0cFqSjAH00

Pumpkin Festival 2021

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

The Pumpkin Festival will be October 10, 2021 from 11:00am-3:00pm. Join us at our largest annual fundraiser for fun and games! Click below to see photos and flyers from previous Pumpkin Festivals...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yl9Rx_0cFqSjAH00

Weight Loss Surgery Support Group

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 601 W Leota St, North Platte, NE

Diet and exercise are excellent ways to achieve and maintain a healthy weight. Eating a balanced diet and getting enough physical activity are both very effective methods of staying at a healthy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spN9t_0cFqSjAH00

RocktoberFest

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 2001 W A St, North Platte, NE

You are invited to join us for an evening of fall fun! 🎃 Bring your family and friends and hang out with us at RocktoberFest at The Rock Church! FREE Chili & Cinnamon Rolls \ Pumpkin Painting ...

Tryon, NE
ABOUT

With Tryon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

