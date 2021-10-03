Coming soon: Tryon events

(TRYON, NE) Live events are coming to Tryon.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tryon:

Purrfect Pasta Supper North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 E Walker Rd, North Platte, NE

Our Purrfect Pasta Supper is our annual fundraiser for Love My Cat. All proceeds are used to spay/neuter cats in our area to help prevent … More

Celebrate Recovery – North Platte North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1501 S Dewey St, North Platte, NE

Celebrate Recovery is a life-changing, Christ-centered 12-Step recovery program based on the 8 Principles from the Beatitudes. This “Road to Recovery” encourages fellowship, healing and serenity...

Pumpkin Festival 2021 North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

The Pumpkin Festival will be October 10, 2021 from 11:00am-3:00pm. Join us at our largest annual fundraiser for fun and games! Click below to see photos and flyers from previous Pumpkin Festivals...

Weight Loss Surgery Support Group North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 601 W Leota St, North Platte, NE

Diet and exercise are excellent ways to achieve and maintain a healthy weight. Eating a balanced diet and getting enough physical activity are both very effective methods of staying at a healthy...

RocktoberFest North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 2001 W A St, North Platte, NE

You are invited to join us for an evening of fall fun! 🎃 Bring your family and friends and hang out with us at RocktoberFest at The Rock Church! FREE Chili & Cinnamon Rolls \ Pumpkin Painting ...