Weatherford events calendar

(WEATHERFORD, OK) Weatherford is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Weatherford:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
The Hinton (OK) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Oklahoma Christian Academy (Edmond, OK) on Friday, September 24 @ 7p.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 116 Red Rock Canyon Road, Hinton, OK 73047
It's time for our second annual CannaBeats in the Canyon at Red Rock Canyon Adventure Park in Hinton Oklahoma!
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 AM
Address: Mörikestraße 17, 73033 Göppingen
Hier gewinnst du als werdende Mutter oder Vater sowie als junge Familie einen sicheren Umgang mit Notfällen bei Säuglingen und Kleinkindern.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK
Tuesday, September 28 9:00—9:30 AM Putnam Senior Center WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 27022 Copperhead Rd, Fort Cobb, OK
Doug and I have a pop-up trailer and we are going to be camping that weekend at Fort Cobb, which is about 1 1/2 hours outside OKC. we are going to be staying at catfish Cove site WCC 60. If you...
