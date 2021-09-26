CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

Weatherford events calendar

Weatherford Voice
Weatherford Voice
 5 days ago

(WEATHERFORD, OK) Weatherford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Weatherford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5s8t_0c8clSwT00

OCA Varsity Football @ Hinton

Hinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Hinton (OK) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Oklahoma Christian Academy (Edmond, OK) on Friday, September 24 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7pmB_0c8clSwT00

CannaBeats in the Canyon 2021

Hinton, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 116 Red Rock Canyon Road, Hinton, OK 73047

It's time for our second annual CannaBeats in the Canyon at Red Rock Canyon Adventure Park in Hinton Oklahoma!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZMPV_0c8clSwT00

Göppingen-Crashkurs Notfälle bei Säuglingen und Kleinkindern

Eakly, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 AM

Address: Mörikestraße 17, 73033 Göppingen

Hier gewinnst du als werdende Mutter oder Vater sowie als junge Familie einen sicheren Umgang mit Notfällen bei Säuglingen und Kleinkindern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWqOZ_0c8clSwT00

Putnam Senior Center

Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Tuesday, September 28 9:00—9:30 AM Putnam Senior Center WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xAln_0c8clSwT00

Camping at Ft Cobb

Fort Cobb, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 27022 Copperhead Rd, Fort Cobb, OK

Doug and I have a pop-up trailer and we are going to be camping that weekend at Fort Cobb, which is about 1 1/2 hours outside OKC. we are going to be staying at catfish Cove site WCC 60. If you...

Weatherford Voice

Weatherford Voice

Weatherford, OK
