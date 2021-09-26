CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beeville, TX

Beeville calendar: What's coming up

Beeville Journal
Beeville Journal
 5 days ago

(BEEVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Beeville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beeville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFqbB_0c8cgIy800

The Powell Brothers with Guest BIllie Jo LIVE at Schroeder Hall

Goliad, TX

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 12516 FM622, Goliad, TX

We are excited to bring back to the Second Oldest Dance Hall in Texas, The Powell Brothers! Coming from Houston , Texas - The Powell Brothers are making their way in the music scene of Texas. Just...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1wQ5_0c8cgIy800

Sinton High School College Fair

Sinton, TX

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Registration for a college fair is not required but if you’d like to join our contact list, please fill out the information below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PKTRI_0c8cgIy800

Major Show BROILER Orders – Due Date

Refugio, TX

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 414 N Alamo St Suite B, Refugio, TX

2022 Major Show BROILER Orders: Completed form and payment are due in the Extension Office on Thursday, September 30, 2021 The price of the chicks is $1.50 per bird. Birds must be ordered in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40H8DI_0c8cgIy800

Julian Gold Style Show

Beeville, TX

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Julian Gold Style Show at Beeville, Texas, United States on Thu Sep 30 2021 at 12:00 pm

Beeville Journal

Beeville Journal

Beeville, TX
