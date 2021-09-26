CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedalia, MO

Live events coming up in Sedalia

Sedalia News Flash
Sedalia News Flash
 5 days ago

(SEDALIA, MO) Live events are coming to Sedalia.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sedalia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hrt9k_0c8ccvoH00

Adult- Welcome Door Mat

Whiteman AFB, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 301 Summit Dr, Whiteman AFB, MO

Adult- Welcome Door Mat is on Facebook. To connect with Adult- Welcome Door Mat, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvoPZ_0c8ccvoH00

Memorial service

Cole Camp, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Cole Camp, MO

Find the obituary of Alice Ruth Howe (1943 - 2021) from Tipton, MO. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZs94_0c8ccvoH00

2021 Missouri State RV Rally

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 2503 W 16th St, Sedalia, MO

List of Missouri Good Sam Club upcoming events. Trips-adventures Events by Missouri Good Sam Club. The place to visit for folks who enjoy camping and RV lifest

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikHQK_0c8ccvoH00

CHS 13th Annual Turkey Trot

Sedalia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 1800 Eagleview Drive, Sedalia, MO 65301

Get ready for our 13th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run, 5K Walk, 1 Mile Run/Walk, and Gobbler Dash on Thursday, November 25th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KE8gR_0c8ccvoH00

Halloween Wreath Class

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 108 W Pacific St, Sedalia, MO

Halloween Wreath Class is on Facebook. To connect with Halloween Wreath Class, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Sedalia, MO
Government
Sedalia, MO
Obituaries
City
Tipton, MO
City
Cole Camp, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Local
Missouri Government
City
Whiteman Air Force Base, MO
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Camping#Live Events#Halloween#Mo List#Missouri Good Sam Club#Thu Nov 11#K Walk#Gobbler Dash#W Pacific St#Mo Halloween Wreath Class
Sedalia News Flash

Sedalia News Flash

Sedalia, MO
87
Followers
264
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sedalia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy